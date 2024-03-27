Four schoolboys drown while bathing in Ma Oya in Alawwa
Posted by Editor on March 27, 2024 - 7:19 pm
Four schoolboys have reportedly drowned while bathing in the Ma Oya at the Walakumbura area in Alawwa, while another student has been rescued by residents in the area and hospitalized.
The drowning victims are Grade 9 students of a school in the Polgahawela area, police said.
Police Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa said a group of five boys were bathing in the river when the incident occurred.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena meets Chinese President Xi Jinping March 27, 2024
- Four schoolboys drown while bathing in Ma Oya in Alawwa March 27, 2024
- Namal Rajapaksa appointed SLPP National Organizer March 27, 2024
- Windy Goonatillake wins Best Sensational Song Award for ‘Aiyo Sami’ song at 16th Edison Awards March 27, 2024
- Sri Lanka President inaugurates Largest Maternity Hospital in South Asia March 27, 2024