One person killed in Police shooting in Narammala
Posted by Editor on March 27, 2024 - 9:39 am
A 28-year-old individual has reportedly died after the police opened fire on a group of robbers in Ranmuthugala, Narammala this morning (March 27).
However, according to the police, two other robbers have fled the scene.
Police stated that the robbers had attempted to steal money from individuals who responded to advertisements published by the suspects in newspapers regarding the sale of Apple iPhones.
Narammala Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka President inaugurates Largest Maternity Hospital in South Asia March 27, 2024
- One person killed in Police shooting in Narammala March 27, 2024
- Sri Lanka and China sign nine new agreements March 27, 2024
- M.H. Omar Liver Care Facility of Ragama Teaching Hospital inaugurated March 27, 2024
- Sahasya Investment Ltd to manage Expressways in Sri Lanka March 26, 2024