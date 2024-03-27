One person killed in Police shooting in Narammala

March 27, 2024

A 28-year-old individual has reportedly died after the police opened fire on a group of robbers in Ranmuthugala, Narammala this morning (March 27).

However, according to the police, two other robbers have fled the scene.

Police stated that the robbers had attempted to steal money from individuals who responded to advertisements published by the suspects in newspapers regarding the sale of Apple iPhones.

Narammala Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.