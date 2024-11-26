Court orders Arjuna Mahendran to appear over 2015 treasury bond case

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered that former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran be notified to appear in court on February 25, 2025.

Mahendran is named as a suspect in a complaint filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) regarding a significant loss of over 10 billion rupees to the government that occurred during a Treasury bond issuance in 2015.

After considering a request made by the Bribery Commission, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thilina Gamage issued this order today (November 26).