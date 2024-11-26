Court orders Arjuna Mahendran to appear over 2015 treasury bond case
Posted by Editor on November 26, 2024 - 11:40 am
The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered that former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran be notified to appear in court on February 25, 2025.
Mahendran is named as a suspect in a complaint filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) regarding a significant loss of over 10 billion rupees to the government that occurred during a Treasury bond issuance in 2015.
After considering a request made by the Bribery Commission, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thilina Gamage issued this order today (November 26).
