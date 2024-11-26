MP Ramanathan Archchuna faces arrest warrant over 2021 traffic incident
Posted by Editor on November 26, 2024 - 2:01 pm
The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (November 26) issued a warrant for the arrest of newly elected Jaffna District Parliamentarian Dr. Ramanathan Archchuna for failing to appear in court in connection with a traffic accident that occurred in 2021.
When the case was called today (November 26), Colombo Additional Magistrate Manjula Ratnayake ordered the warrant to be executed by the Senior Superintendent of Police in Jaffna.
It is alleged that Dr. Ramanathan Archchuna caused the traffic accident and assaulted a person, causing serious injuries, on or around March 22, 2021, on Baseline Road in Colombo.
