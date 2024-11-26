Sri Lanka Defence Secretary graces 53rd Bangladesh Armed Forces Day
Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), graced the 53rd Bangladesh Armed Forces Day ceremony as the Chief Guest at Hotel Shangri-La in Colombo last evening (November 25).
The host, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, Andalib Elias, received the Defence Secretary upon his arrival at the venue.
Defence Advisor at the Bangladesh High Commission, Commodore M. Moniruzzaman, delivered the welcome address.
Addressing the distinguished gathering, Defence Secretary Thuyacontha conveyed his well wishes to the Armed Forces of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh on the occasion of their 53rd anniversary, celebrating their remarkable journey toward liberating Bangladesh.
“Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have maintained a very healthy and cordial relationship throughout history. Our relationship with Bangladesh, which has evolved across many spheres, has reached a more strategic level in the present context. This event is also a significant milestone in enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries,” the Defence Secretary stated.
To mark the occasion, the Bangladesh High Commissioner presented a memento to the Defence Secretary.
Members of the diplomatic corps, the Chief of Defence Staff, Tri-forces Commanders, Defence Ministry officials, and many other distinguished guests were present at the event.
