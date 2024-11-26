2024 A/L Examination postponed: New dates announced
Posted by Editor on November 26, 2024 - 6:12 pm
The Examinations Department of Sri Lanka has decided to temporarily suspend the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination.
Accordingly, the subjects scheduled for November 27, 28, and 29, 2024 have been postponed, Commissioner General of Examinations Amith Jayasundara announced.
He stated that the examination papers planned for these suspended dates will now be held on December 21, 22, and 23, 2024.
The examinations will resume on Saturday (November 30), as per the given timetable.
