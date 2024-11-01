Bus overturns in Badulla: Two KDU students dead, 39 injured

A tragic bus accident occurred this morning (November 1) on Dunhinda Road in Badulla, leaving two students dead and 39 others injured.

The incident happened at around 7:45 AM near the third and fourth-kilometer markers on the Badulla-Mahiyanganaya main road, close to the Dunhinda access road.

The bus, carrying 41 passengers, was transporting students and staff from the Southern Campus of the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) on a field trip.

The bus reportedly collided with a roadside embankment, causing it to overturn. Police suspect that a brake failure may have led to the collision as the bus sped downhill.

The two deceased passengers have been identified as female KDU students.

In the aftermath, local residents rushed to help the victims, making strenuous efforts to pull them from the overturned bus. All 39 injured were quickly transported to Badulla Teaching Hospital, where six patients remain in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Others are receiving treatment in the general wards, with surgeries being arranged for those in need.

Dr. Palitha Rajapaksha, from the hospital’s Emergency Medical Unit, confirmed the seriousness of several cases and assured that medical teams are doing their utmost to save the lives of the injured.

The bus passengers included two army personnel, five instructors, and students who were traveling for a field inspection after staying overnight at the Uva Management Development Institute.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident.