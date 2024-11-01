Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya named Chief Advisor to drive Sri Lanka’s digital economy vision

Posted by Editor on November 1, 2024 - 7:25 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya as the Chief Advisor to the President on the Digital Economy.

President Dissanayake has espoused and reiterated a bold vision, along with his personal commitment, to elevate Sri Lanka’s digital economy to a level on par with the most advanced nations in the region.

This vision envisages accelerated economic growth, national competitiveness, and the delivery of tangible benefits to all citizens.

The Government is strongly committed to multi-sectoral digital transformation. This commitment includes the elevation of Sri Lanka’s information and communication technology and digital infrastructure sectors to global standards and the establishment of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to deliver inclusive citizen empowerment.

Accordingly, the Government plans to harness technological advancements to seize leapfrog opportunities in economic and social development, creating a progressive digital economy and enhancing the quality of life for all citizens. Dr. Wijayasuriya’s appointment marks a significant step toward realizing this vision.

Dr. Wijayasuriya, a globally recognized figure in the ICT landscape, is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Telecommunications Business and Group Executive Director at Axiata Group Bhd. He has announced that he will step down from these positions following a transition period.

During this transition, Dr. Wijayasuriya will chair the Board of the ICTA as a Non-Executive Chairman, facilitating the planning and preparatory activities for the Government of Sri Lanka’s ambitious digital transformation agenda.

Subsequently, he will assume several executive leadership roles within the institutional framework for the digital economy, following the necessary legislative enactments.

These roles include serving as Secretary of a newly established Ministry of Digital Economy, under the direct purview of the President, and as Chair of the Digital Economy Authority, an apex body mandated to oversee the acceleration of the digital economy.