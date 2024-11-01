Immigration Department to launch online appointment system for passports

November 1, 2024

The Department of Immigration and Emigration in Sri Lanka has announced that an online appointment system for passport applications will be launched soon.

This new system is expected to make the application process more efficient and accessible.

The department has also assured the public of adequate passport availability in the coming months. Currently, 50,000 blank passports are in stock.

An additional 100,000 passports are expected in November, followed by another 150,000 in December.