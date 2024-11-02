Ministry of Defence clarifies fatal accident involving KDU students

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence has provided clarification on the tragic bus accident that occurred on November 1, 2024.

According to the Ministry, a bus carrying a group of persons from the Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) met with an accident at around 07:45 AM on Friday morning (November 01) at the Ambagas junction on the Dunhinda -Badulla road.

The group of 42 people included 36 students of the 39th KDU Intake, 3 lecturers, an Instructor in charge of the group, a senior military personnel in charge of the bus and the bus driver.

Two female students had died in the accident. And 40 others were injured and hospitalized. The two deceased students are residents of Kurunegala and Nivithigala.

The injured are receiving treatment at the Badulla General Hospital. According to hospital sources, seven (7) patients are admitted to the intensive care unit while the condition of one is critical.

The KDU Vice – Chancellor said that necessary arrangements have been made to conduct the funerals of the two deceased students with the full support of the University.

Under instructions of the Defence Secretary, a Sri Lanka Air Force Bell 412 helicopter is on standby at Diyatalawa Air Force Base to airlift the patients to Colombo for further treatment if necessary.

According to the information received, the accident is believed to have occurred due to a mechanical fault in the bus. A thorough investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the accident.

The Ministry of Defence expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families of the two victims. And also wish for the speedy recovery of those injured and receiving treatment.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Defence expresses its gratitude to all the local residents for their quick action to rescue and rush the injured to the hospital and Dr. Palitha Rajapaksa the hospital staff for their immediate and dedicated service.