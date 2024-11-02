Sri Lanka Government denies claims of reducing Mahinda Rajapaksa’s security

November 2, 2024 - 10:13 am

The Presidential Secretariat in Sri Lanka has responded to recent media reports claiming that the security of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa has been reduced.

The Secretariat states that these reports are false and confirms that it has provided him with the benefits outlined in the Presidents’ Entitlements Act No. 4 of 1986.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is entitled to a pension due to a retired President, an official residence at Wijerama Mawatha, Colombo 07, and a secretary’s allowance.

Additionally, he has been provided with three vehicles: a Mercedes Benz S600 Maybach (2008), a Toyota Land Cruiser (2017), and a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG 4×4 (2013).

For these vehicles, a monthly fuel allowance of 1,950 liters is provided, along with three designated drivers.

The Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Public Security are responsible for his security. The army personnel assigned to this task include three commando officers, four unit officers, and 56 personnel from other ranks, bringing the total to seven officers and 56 other ranks.

Additionally, 180 police officers, including 29 drivers, are on duty to ensure his safety.

Furthermore, a cabinet sub-committee has been established to evaluate the privileges of former presidents, with future decisions and actions to be taken based on the committee’s recommendations.