Lohan Ratwatte transferred to Prison Hospital

Posted by Editor on November 2, 2024 - 10:34 am

Lohan Ratwatte, the former State Minister, has been transferred to the prison hospital after his arrest on charges of illegally using a luxury car imported from abroad and assembled in Sri Lanka.

The arrest took place on October 31, 2024, in Katugastota, Kandy, by the Mirihana Police.

Following his arrest, Ratwatte was presented before the Acting Magistrate of Nugegoda, who ordered his remand until November 7, 2024.

However, the magistrate granted permission for him to receive medical treatment at the prison hospital.

The investigation began after police received a tip regarding an unregistered luxury car. During a search on October 26, 2024, authorities discovered the car (a Lexus SUV), which was without registration plates, at the three-story house of Ratwatte’s wife, Shashi Prabha Ratwatte, on Shalawa Road in Mirihana.

Both Ratwatte and his wife stated that the house belonged to his mother-in-law and claimed that the car had been delivered three weeks prior by Ratwatte’s private secretary, who was later found dead from gunshot wounds in the Katugastota area.

The case has drawn significant public attention as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the vehicle and the untimely death of Ratwatte’s secretary.

