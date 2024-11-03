Sri Lanka’s Election Commission mandates paid leave for voting in parliamentary election

Posted by Editor on November 3, 2024 - 10:35 am

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has announced provisions for granting leave during the upcoming parliamentary election to ensure that both public and private sector employees can cast their votes without losing salary or personal leave.

Accordingly, as specified in Section 12/3 of Chapter 12 of the Establishment Code regarding special leave for public sector officers, a minimum of four hours of uninterrupted leave should be granted for voting purposes, without any salary deduction.

The Election Commission stated that a mechanism has been developed for private sector employees to cast their votes without losing pay or personal leave, based on a notification issued by the Human Rights Commission.

According to this, if the distance from the workplace to the polling station is 40 kilometers or less, half a day’s leave must be granted. For distances between 40 and 100 kilometers, one day’s leave must be provided, and for distances between 100 and 150 kilometers, one and a half days’ leave should be granted. If the distance exceeds 150 kilometers, two days of leave must be given.

However, employees must make a written request for the relevant leave to their employers. Additionally, every employer is required to prepare a record showing the names of employees who requested special leave and the corresponding time granted.

This record should be displayed at the workplace, according to the Election Commission.