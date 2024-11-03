Ranil warns of crisis if experienced politicians excluded from parliament

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that individuals with political experience should be appointed as parliamentary representatives during the general election.

He further mentioned that if this does not happen, the country could once again face a crisis.

Yesterday (November 2), at the Arcade in Independence Square, Colombo, arrangements were made to screen the Hindi movie “3 Idiots” for the youth.

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe was also invited to this event. Before the movie screening, he engaged in a conversation with the youth.

Question: “Mr. Former President, are you still watching movies on Fridays?”

Answer: “Now, I can watch them any day, right? No problem at all.”

Question: “Does that mean you have more freedom now than before?”

Answer: “Yes, now I do have freedom. Even back then, I watched movies occasionally, maybe once or twice.”

Question: “Out of all the films available in Sri Lanka, who chose *3 Idiots* to be screened? Who are the ‘3 Idiots’?”

Answer: “I have no idea who made that choice. Generally, it’s a humorous film. Now, who do you think the ‘3 Idiots’ are? I don’t have an opinion, that’s why I asked.”

Question: “Did you have a crush on anyone in the cinema world? Or do you have one now?”

Answer: “What do you mean? What is this ‘crush’ you’re talking about?”

Question: “Someone, please explain what a crush is to him.”

Answer: “Back in our day, we only had Orange Crush (the drink).”

Question: “What if, after this parliamentary election, an elected MP were to say, ‘I’ll resign and give you my seat.’ Would you take it and return?”

Answer: “I’d first ask that MP if they are my enemy.”

Question: “So, do you consider going to Parliament a form of self-destruction?”

Answer: “No, I’ve been in Parliament long enough. Now, I think we need to form a new team from this current group. These are the only experienced people left in the country today. There’s no one experienced in the government. This group has been working for three to four years now. When no one else was around, they helped me turn things around within two years. I think Sri Lanka is one of the fastest-recovering countries from bankruptcy, but we don’t know where we’re headed now. It’s like the KDU bus that could topple over. That’s why I say we need to send experienced people to Parliament.”

Question: “So, have you concluded that inexperienced people will be coming in after November 14?”

Answer: “No, some people are suggesting bringing in everyone, even those without experience. Have you seen that? It’s like a hidden guest.”