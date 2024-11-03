Lohan Ratwatte transferred to Colombo National Hospital

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte, who is currently in remand custody, has been admitted to Colombo National Hospital.

Prison Media Spokesperson Gamini B. Dissanayake stated that Ratwatte was transferred to the hospital for further treatment after being admitted to the prison hospital due to a sudden medical condition that occurred on the night of November 2, 2024.

Sources report that the former minister is receiving treatment at the National Hospital under the protection of prison officers.

Police headquarters received information about a luxury vehicle (a Lexus SUV) without a license plate, located at a three-story house on Shalawa Road in Mirihana, belonging to Shashi Prabha Ratwatte, the wife of former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte.

Accordingly, the Mirihana police reported the matter to the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court and proceeded to examine the vehicle at the residence.

During a search operation on October 26, 2024, police discovered the unregistered Lexus SUV at the three-story house belonging to Shashi Prabha Ratwatte on Shalawa Road in Mirihana.

Both former Minister Ratwatte and his wife have provided statements to the police regarding the vehicle. They stated that the mother of the former minister’s wife resides at the house and that the former minister’s private secretary, who was later found dead from gunshot wounds in the Katugastota area of Kandy, brought the vehicle to the garage about three weeks prior.

Lohan Ratwatte was arrested on October 31, 2024, at his residence in Katugastota, Kandy, in connection with charges of illegally using an unregistered vehicle imported into the country.

He was presented to the Nugegoda Additional Magistrate the same night and was remanded until November 7, 2024.

Due to concerns about his health, the magistrate recommended that Ratwatte be directed for medical treatment, which led to his transfer from the prison hospital to Colombo National Hospital.