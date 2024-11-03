Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry dismisses claims of armed forces removal from religious sites

Posted by Editor on November 3, 2024 - 7:50 pm

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence has categorically denied false news circulating on certain social media platforms that claim there is a move to remove all armed forces personnel currently stationed at temples and places of worship around the country.

During a special press briefing today (November 3), the Defence Ministry clarified that the Government has not made any decision to withdraw armed forces personnel assigned to security duties at these religious sites, rendering the circulating allegations baseless.

The briefing was conducted by Colonel Nalin Herath, Director of Media and Spokesman of the Ministry of Defence, in the presence of Major General Rasika Kumara, Director General of Media and Spokesman of the Sri Lanka Army, and Colonel Dumil Pathirana, Deputy Director of Projects of the Civil Defence Force, at the Ministry of Defence.