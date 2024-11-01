Lakshman Nipunarachchi predicts end of strikes, announces plans to dissolve JVP trade unions
Former Member of Parliament and Executive Committee Member of the National People’s Power (NPP), Lakshman Nipunarachchi, stated that the hardships the country is experiencing due to strikes would come to an end after November 14, describing the current situation as a transitional period.
Speaking at a public meeting in Kesbewa, he noted that in 10 to 15 years, it may even be necessary to explain to today’s children what a strike is.
Nipunarachchi further announced that the affiliated trade unions of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) would be dissolved, separating them from the party.
At the meeting held this evening in Bokundara, Kesbewa, Nipunarachchi expressed these views:
“We are responsible for rebuilding this country, which was ruined by past politicians, and that is what we are doing. Teachers, principals, non-academic staff, public transport workers, doctors, nurses, and attendants used to strike from time to time.
Now, the history of strikes is ending. Who is left to strike? In the future, a time will come when we dissolve these unions, putting aside the party’s interests.
Why would we need unions anymore? One day, we will have to explain to the children born today what a strike or curfew was.”
