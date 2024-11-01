Colombo Crime Division nabs shooter linked to Grandpass cemetery killing

Posted by Editor on November 1, 2024 - 8:28 am

A suspect believed to be the shooter in the incident involving the killing of a person in a three-wheeler in front of the cemetery in the Grandpass police area has been arrested by the Colombo Crime Division (CCD).

On October 16, 2024, in front of the Madampitiya cemetery in the Grandpass police area, an unidentified group arriving in a car shot and killed a person who was in a three-wheeler.

Following this incident, investigations were initiated by the Grandpass Police and the CCD.

On October 28, 2024, the Grandpass Police arrested a 35-year-old suspect, a resident of the Bloemendhal area, who was the driver of the car used by the suspects in the shooting.

Based on information received by CCD officers, further investigations were conducted, leading to the arrest of a 31-year-old suspect yesterday (October 31) in the Wattala area, along with two mobile phones found in his possession.

The suspect, a resident of Handala, Wattala, is believed to have carried out the shooting.

Further investigations revealed that this suspect had connections with an overseas individual involved in organized crime and drug trafficking and that the crime was committed under the guidance of this individual.

The Grandpass Police and the CCD are continuing their investigations.