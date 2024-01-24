Online Safety Bill passed in Parliament of Sri Lanka
The Online Safety Bill was passed in Parliament of Sri Lanka with amendments a short while ago.
Accordingly, the Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed the House that the Online Safety Bill was passed in the Committee Stage with amendments.
The second reading of the Online Safety Bill was passed with a majority of 46 votes in the Parliament of Sri Lanka today (January 24).
A total of 108 MPs voted in favor while 62 voted against.
The Sectoral Oversight Committee on Media, Youth, Heritage and New Citizen recently approved the Online Safety Bill, subject to the amendments determined by the Supreme Court.
The bill was approved when the Sectoral Oversight Committee met in Parliament on Monday (January 22) under the chairmanship of the MP Lalith Warankumara. Thus, the bill, which was tabled in Parliament by Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles was taken for the second reading debate on Tuesday (January 23) and Wednesday (January 24).
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Online Safety Bill passed in Parliament of Sri Lanka January 24, 2024
- Sri Lanka votes on new law to regulate online content January 24, 2024
- Suspect arrested over Beliatta mass shooting and vehicle used for incident recovered January 24, 2024
- National Identity Card (NIC) number to be converted to Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN)? January 24, 2024
- Asia Internet Coalition refutes Public Security Minister’s statement on Online Safety Bill January 24, 2024