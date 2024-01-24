Online Safety Bill passed in Parliament of Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on January 24, 2024 - 5:30 pm

The Online Safety Bill was passed in Parliament of Sri Lanka with amendments a short while ago.

Accordingly, the Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed the House that the Online Safety Bill was passed in the Committee Stage with amendments.

The second reading of the Online Safety Bill was passed with a majority of 46 votes in the Parliament of Sri Lanka today (January 24).

A total of 108 MPs voted in favor while 62 voted against.

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on Media, Youth, Heritage and New Citizen recently approved the Online Safety Bill, subject to the amendments determined by the Supreme Court.

The bill was approved when the Sectoral Oversight Committee met in Parliament on Monday (January 22) under the chairmanship of the MP Lalith Warankumara. Thus, the bill, which was tabled in Parliament by Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles was taken for the second reading debate on Tuesday (January 23) and Wednesday (January 24).