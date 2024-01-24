Sanath Nishantha killed in accident

Posted by Editor on January 25, 2024 - 5:00 am

Two persons, including State Minister Sanath Nishantha were reportedly killed in an accident on the Katunayake Expressway near Kandana early this morning (January 25).

The State Minister’s vehicle traveling towards Colombo from Katunayake collided with a container vehicle traveling in the same direction and hit the safety fence of the road.

State Minister Sanath Nishantha, who was traveling in the jeep, his security officer Police Constable 72542 Jayakodi and the driver of the jeep admitted to Ragama Hospital with serious injuries.

Hospital sources later confirmed that two persons, including State Minister Sanath Nishantha, had succumbed to their injuries.

Kandana police are conducting further investigations.