Women appointed to key senior positions in Sri Lanka Police for the first time

Posted by Editor on December 3, 2024 - 10:11 am

The Sri Lanka Police announced the transfer of 54 senior officers, including four women, with immediate effect.

This decision was approved by the National Police Commission.

For the first time in Sri Lankan police history, women have been appointed to senior positions in key divisions, such as the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Special Investigation Unit.

Among those transferred are four Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs).

Key Appointments of Female Officers:

SSP H.W.I.S. Muthumala: Former Deputy Director of the CID, has been promoted to Director of the CID, replacing SSP E.M.M.S. Dehideniya. SSP Dehideniya has been assigned to lead the Nugegoda Division. SSP H.M.L.R. Amarasena: Previously based at Police Headquarters, now serves as the Director of the Special Investigation Unit. SSP R.A.D. Kumari: Formerly with the Cyber Crimes Investigation Unit, she is now the Commanding Officer of the Police Field Force Headquarters.

Other Major Transfers:

SSP P.G.S. Gunathilake: Formerly in charge of the IGP’s Secretary Division, now serves as the Director of the Medical Services Division. SSP K.B. Manathunga: Appointed as the new Police Media Director and Spokesman, replacing DIG Nihal Thalduwa. SSP Manathunga was previously in charge of the Kantale Division. SSP I.U.K. Lokuhetti: Transferred from the Exam Division to serve as the Director of the Colombo Crimes Division. SSP H.D.K.S. Perera: Moved from the Colombo Frauds Investigation Division to become the Director of the Terrorism Prevention and Investigation Division. SP K.A. Udaya Kumara: Transferred from the Puttalam Division to head the Walana Anti-Corruption Unit.

These appointments highlight a significant step toward gender inclusivity in Sri Lanka’s police force while ensuring efficient leadership across critical departments.