Muhammathu Saali Naleem takes oath as national list MP of SLMC
Posted by Editor on December 3, 2024 - 10:20 am
Muhammathu Saali Naleem was sworn in as a National List MP of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) before the Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, Dr. Asoka Ranwala.
He took his oath at the commencement of the Parliamentary proceedings this morning (December 3).
M.S. Naleem previously served as the Chairman of the Eravur Municipal Council.
