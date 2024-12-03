Opposition leader accuses Sri Lanka Government of using PTA to target Social Media Activists

Posted by Editor on December 3, 2024 - 12:10 pm

Opposition Leader of Sri Lanka, Sajith Premadasa stated in Parliament today (December 3) that the government is using the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) to target social media activists.

Before coming to power, the current government had promised to repeal the PTA, but now it is utilizing it to suppress media activities, he alleged.

Premadasa made these remarks during a debate on the President’s policy statement.

He said that although social media played a significant role in helping the government gain broad public support, the current use of the PTA to target social media activists is unjust.

He added, “Is it fair to use the Prevention of Terrorism Act to carry out media suppression? You received tremendous support from social media during your rise to power, but now you are using that same law to target social media activists. If we are to do what we suggest, this suppression must stop.”

Premadasa also commented on the country’s rice shortage, stating that a systematic solution is needed.

“They once said that the country would never run out of rice, but now they are starting to import rice. Prices of goods have risen rapidly. I am calling on the government to address the rice issue and provide a solution considering the food expenditure of the people.

The government needs to move towards a stable and sound plan. They must stop focusing on price formulas and instead take necessary actions. I urge them to implement what they have promised regarding oil prices.”

He also highlighted the severe impact of flooding, affecting more than five hundred thousand people. Premadasa stressed the need for the government to take swift action to provide relief to flood victims and convene the Disaster Management Council. “We must all unite and work together to tackle the disaster. It is important to provide aid to those affected.”

Premadasa further emphasized the need for new radar systems for weather forecasting and the importance of minimizing disaster risks by providing timely warnings.

He also called for an investigation into the significant crop damage caused by the floods and the impact on food production, recommending specific relief measures for the affected farmers.

Additionally, Premadasa addressed the critical shortage of medicines in hospitals across the country, including insulin and sodium bicarbonate, and equipment shortages at Lady Ridgeway Hospital’s disability unit, calling for immediate solutions.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the implementation of fertilizer aid, noting that only a fraction of the expected relief had reached farmers.

He further highlighted the mistreatment of development officers who raised concerns with the Ministry of Education, leading to their assault and the detention of five officers.

Premadasa also referred to President Anura Kumara Disanayake’s earlier objections to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement, urging the removal of harmful clauses in the deal and offering support to amend it.

He concluded by reiterating the need for the government to act on the promises made and to provide maximum support to the public in their best interests.