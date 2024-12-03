Sri Lanka Government to sell high-maintenance super luxury vehicles by March 2025

Posted by Editor on December 3, 2024 - 5:36 pm

The Sri Lankan government has decided to sell super luxury vehicles used in its institutions to reduce maintenance and fuel costs.

The proposal, submitted by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, was approved during a Cabinet meeting.

The initiative involves disposing of vehicles with petrol engines over 1800cc and diesel engines over 2300cc, except for double cabs, single cabs, vans, and buses.

The vehicles fall under customs code 87.03. The process must be completed by March 1, 2025, following official procurement procedures.

The Secretary to the Treasury will issue guidelines for this process, and the Controller General of the Treasury will oversee its execution.

A study will also be conducted to assess the government’s vehicle fleet and streamline its operations.

This move aims to make the government’s fleet more cost-effective and curb rising maintenance expenses.