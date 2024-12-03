Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry to launch five new cardiac units with Japanese loan assistance
The Ministry of Health announced plans to establish five cardiac catheterization units in five hospitals across Sri Lanka with assistance from a Japanese loan.
Minister of Health, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, stated that the installation of these units will be completed within a year.
Additionally, the Minister mentioned that the existing units at the Anuradhapura, Kurunegala, and Kandy hospitals are slated for upgrades.
New units will also be constructed at the Badulla and Trincomalee hospitals.
Dr. Jayatissa emphasized that steps are being taken to rapidly prepare the necessary buildings and facilities for setting up these units.
He further noted that the establishment of these new units will help gradually reduce the number of patients on waiting lists for cardiac treatment.
