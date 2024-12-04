Key report delayed in MV X-Press Pearl case due to technical issues

Posted by Editor on December 4, 2024 - 9:15 am

Deputy Solicitor General Madhawa Tennakoon informed Colombo Additional Magistrate Keminda Perera on December 3, 2024, that it would take another three months to get the expert report on the deliberate deletion of email data related to the MV X-Press Pearl investigation.

He explained that the central data system at the Government Analyst’s Department, essential for recovering the deleted data, has been inactive for four months due to a technical issue.

Fixing it will cost LKR 12 million, and with IBM’s support, the restoration process is expected to take three months.

The delay is due to procurement problems following the recent elections.

The Deputy Solicitor General emphasized the case’s seriousness, alleging that the local agent of the ship’s company deleted critical email data to mislead the Harbor Master and secure approval for the vessel’s entry into Sri Lankan waters.

The MV X-Press Pearl caught fire on May 20, 2021, off Sri Lanka’s coast, causing one of South Asia’s worst marine pollution disasters.

During the hearing, seven employees of the local shipping agency, named as suspects, appeared in court. Attorneys Sarath Jayamanne and Anura Meddegoda, Presidents’ Counsel, representing the suspects, opposed the extension request.

They argued that the delays were unjust and criticized the Attorney General for filing charges before the Colombo High Court without completing the investigation.

The Magistrate ruled that the suspects’ lawyers could represent them in future hearings unless their presence is specifically required.

The case will be called again on April 29, 2025, for updates on the restoration and investigation.