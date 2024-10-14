Arjun Aloysius sentenced to six months in prison for VAT evasion

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has sentenced three individuals, including Arjun Aloysius, a director of W.M. Mendis & Company Ltd., to six months in prison for VAT evasion.

The case, prosecuted by the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) of Sri Lanka, involved Rs. 3.5 billion in unpaid VAT owed to the Sri Lankan government between 2016 and 2019.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Bandara Ilangasinghe delivered the sentence when the case was heard this morning (October 14).

Accordingly, Arjun Aloysius, A.R. Dinendra John, and Prasanna Kumarasiri de Silva were sentenced to six months in jail.

On November 14, 2023, the court had ordered the accused to settle the outstanding payments. The imprisonment was imposed due to their failure to comply with the court’s order.

UPDATE – 03:35 PM:

The court has rejected the bail application submitted by Arjun Aloysius, Director of W.M. Mendis & Company Ltd., along with two others who were sentenced to six months in prison.