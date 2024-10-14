Oct 14 2024 October 14, 2024 October 14, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Final decision on Grade 5 scholarship exam expected today

Posted by Editor on October 14, 2024 - 11:17 am

Department of Examinations - Sri Lanka

The final decision regarding this year’s Grade 5 scholarship exam in Sri Lanka, where some questions were reportedly leaked, will be announced today (October 14).

The Examinations Commissioner General will hold a special media conference this morning to reveal the final decision.

However, reports indicate that the exam will not be conducted again.

In the meantime, the evaluation of answer sheets, which was paused, is expected to resume immediately.

