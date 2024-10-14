NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake calls for stronger political power to drive transformation

Posted by Editor on October 14, 2024 - 7:50 am

“I acknowledge the right of opponents to engage in politics, and we too must engage in our own politics,” emphasized Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the leader of the National People’s Power (NPP) and President of Sri Lanka.

He made this statement while addressing a gathering of NPP parliamentary candidates at an event held in Thalawathugoda yesterday (October 13).

During his speech, the NPP leader further elaborated:

“We achieved a remarkable victory in the last presidential election. It was a fiercely contested election on the ideological and cultural platform of Sri Lanka. The contest was between a camp advocating the continuation of a failed economic and political journey, and another representing a new economic, political, and cultural path, along with a governance model based on a strong relationship with the people.

This time, the battle wasn’t just about who could gain the most votes within the old political camp, but about whether we continue with the same trajectory or head towards a political transformation. The people made a decisive choice and brought victory to the National People’s Power. It was a bold, determined, and courageous decision by the people, and we extend our thanks and respect to them.

In that election, it became clear how much money, media, and state power the opposing camp had. Even in the face of attempts to increase salaries just before the postal voting day, the people trusted us and voted for us.

While we presented a new ideology and program, it is only through strong political leadership that such a vision can become a reality. This isn’t a journey that unfolds naturally. To change the current situation, we need a robust political leadership and mechanism.

Right now, our political power is very small, with a cabinet of only three members, including the president. This is not enough to make the bold transformation a reality. Until we build a new, strong political force, the cabinet of three has been tasked with navigating this transitional period.

During this time, we must focus on what we can do, where we should direct our attention, and how we can act efficiently and with patience. Some decisions require strong political power to be implemented. The challenge before us is to secure that political power on November 14.

To speed up our program and direct our actions toward a transformative direction, we must secure the strongest representation in Parliament on November 14.

What does real power mean? In the 2010 general election, the Mahinda Rajapaksa administration secured a two-thirds majority in Parliament. Yet, five years later, they were defeated. In 2020, the Gotabaya Rajapaksa administration also won a two-thirds majority in Parliament, but within two and a half years, the power began to erode, and the president had to leave office.

Real power is not just about the number of heads in Parliament. What kind of representation do we need? It must be a representation that reflects both the quantitative and qualitative characteristics that society expects.

A Parliament filled with people means nothing if it lacks qualitative strength. That qualitative aspect depends on you, our candidates. The people will provide the quantity, but it is you who will determine the quality of that representation.

The general feeling among the public regarding the previous Parliament was that it was filled with individuals who abused power and operated above the law. There was a long-standing criticism of Parliament being used by individuals who thought themselves superior to the public.

Even if we only look at the start of the 2020 Parliament and its condition in 2024, it had reached a highly destructive state by the end. As we sat in Parliament, we witnessed that destructive path, from the Speaker to the chief organizer of the ruling party and the Leader of the Opposition.

We saw how, over the past four years, they were caught up in that destructive transformation. Therefore, the representation we need in Parliament is not just quantitatively strong but filled with individuals who have overcome all adverse conditions. You are the ones dedicated to this cause.

The National People’s Power has been entrusted with the significant responsibility of cleaning up Parliament. Citizens are looking to us with expectations. The only way to fulfill those expectations is based on how committed and successful you, individually, will be in this endeavor.

If you are prepared to dedicate yourself and succeed, the citizens’ trust in the NPP will be fulfilled. Our people’s desire for a quality Parliament cannot be shattered. The responsibility of forming a Parliament composed of a majority in numbers and a great qualitative force lies with you.

We can win on multiple fronts. The falsehoods and criticisms directed against us during the presidential election have boomeranged back on those who made them. The lesson we must take from this is that only realistic criticisms should be presented to our opponents. False criticisms fail before the people.

Within less than 21 days, the public has seen through the falsehoods directed at us, and they have become obvious lies. Those who presented such falsehoods have watched them crumble before their own eyes.

Today, our opponents’ political front is so weakened that they can no longer make any substantial claims against us on the political stage. Ultimately, even forming a credible opposition in Parliament to safeguard democracy has become a challenge for them.”