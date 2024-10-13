Keheliya Rambukwella decides to step away from politics

Keheliya Rambukwella has decided to temporarily step away from active politics.

Keheliya Rambukwella is a former Member of Parliament for the Kandy District and the former Minister of Health in Sri Lanka.

He revealed this decision during a meeting held today (October 13) in Kandy to inform his supporters about his future in politics.

He further stated that he does not consider himself politically abandoned, despite announcing a temporary departure from politics, and emphasized that the public’s support remains as strong as before.

He highlighted that the love and affection he received from the people through politics are far more valuable than the wealth he earned as a businessman.

Additionally, Rambukwella expressed his strong belief that he will receive justice from the courts and hopes to return to politics as an innocent individual.

“About 31 years ago, by chance, I became a politician. My grandfather was in Mr. Bandaranaike’s Senate. I was named Keheliya by Mr. Bandaranaike. I had no desire to actively engage in politics; I was a successful businessman.”

“Whether I engage in politics or not, I am always available to help whenever the opportunity arises. I am not saying this as empty words; I say it wholeheartedly.”

Keheliya Rambukwella has held various ministerial positions, including Minister of Mass Media, Minister of Foreign Employment Promotion and Welfare, Minister of Water Supply and Drainage, Minister of Health, and Minister of Environment.