Hirunika resigns as national organizer of Samagi Vanitha Balawegaya

Posted by Editor on October 13, 2024 - 5:02 pm

Former Member of Parliament Hirunika Premachandra has announced her decision to step down from her position as the National Organizer of the Samagi Vanitha Balawegaya, the women’s wing of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

However, she further stated at a media briefing that despite stepping down, she will remain with the SJB and contest in the upcoming General Election.