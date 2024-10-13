Schools in several education zones in Sri Lanka to close on October 14

Posted by Editor on October 13, 2024 - 4:52 pm

Due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka, education authorities have decided to close several schools in the Colombo and Gampaha districts tomorrow (October 14).

Accordingly, all schools in the Kolonnawa and Kaduwela Education Zones of the Colombo district will be closed tomorrow (October 14), as stated by the Director of Education for the Western Province.

Additionally, he mentioned that all schools in the Wattala Education Zone of the Gampaha district will also be closed tomorrow for the same reason.

The authority to close schools in the Western Province has been delegated to regional education directors in response to the floods caused by the adverse weather conditions.