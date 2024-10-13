Sri Lankan President directs immediate relief for flood and landslide victims

Posted by Editor on October 13, 2024 - 9:20 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has directed officials to provide immediate relief to those affected by the recent severe weather across the country.

He also instructed the Secretary of Defence to prioritize the safety of people in districts hit by floods and landslides, ensuring the necessary support for effective relief efforts.

The President emphasized that the government is committed to assisting all affected citizens, with local government officials in these areas playing a key role in ensuring aid reaches those in need.

In the meantime, he urged the public to remain cautious.

Additionally, the President instructed the Ministry of Finance to allocate Rs. 50 million for relief services, calling on state officials to ensure proper coordination in delivering this aid.

According to the Disaster Management Centre, 24,492 people from 6,018 families have been affected by floods and landslides in 11 districts due to the recent weather.

Currently, 2,200 people from 584 families are being housed in 23 relief centers. Relief operations in all affected districts are already underway, coordinated through the Chief of Defence Staff’s office.

Emergencies can be reported to the Disaster Management Centre via the hotline 117 or by calling 0112136136, 0112136222, or 0112670002.