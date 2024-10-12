Tragic train collision at Katukurunda station claims three lives

Posted by Editor on October 12, 2024 - 10:00 pm

A tragic incident occurred at the Katukurunda Railway Station in Kalutara South, where a child, his father, and another individual lost their lives after being hit by a train.

Police stated that the accident happened this afternoon (October 12) and involved an express train traveling from Beliatta to Maradana, resulting in the deaths of the three individuals.

According to the police, the victims were standing on the platform at Katukurunda Railway Station when the accident occurred.

Two of them died at the scene from the collision with the train. The child, who was injured in the collision, passed away after being admitted to the Kalutara Teaching Hospital, police confirmed.

The deceased have been identified as two males, aged 21 and 47, and a 2-year-old child, all residents of the Kalutara South area.

Kalutara Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.