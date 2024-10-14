One dead, 19 injured in boiler explosion at Badalgama factory
Posted by Editor on October 14, 2024 - 12:42 pm
The police report that 19 workers were injured and one person died in an explosion this morning (October 14) at a carbon production factory in the Badalgama area of Gampaha.
Authorities believe the explosion was caused by overpressure in a boiler that had been operating the previous night.
The injured workers have been taken to hospitals in Gampaha and Colombo for treatment, according to the police.
