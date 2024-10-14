Grade 5 scholarship exam won’t be reheld, free marks to be awarded
Posted by Editor on October 14, 2024 - 2:08 pm
The Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara, states that the Grade 5 Scholarship Exam will not be held again.
Speaking at a media briefing today (October 14), he mentioned that investigations revealed three questions from the exam paper had been leaked.
The Commissioner General further stated that free marks will be awarded for those three questions, and the evaluation of answer scripts will begin accordingly.
