Keheliya Rambukwella arrested
Posted by Editor on February 2, 2024 - 7:40 pm
Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) a short while ago (February 02).
The lawmaker arrived at the CID premises this morning (February 02), complying with a court order issued on Thursday (February 01).
He was arrested after recording a statement for more than 10 hours regarding the import of substandard Immunoglobulin injections.
