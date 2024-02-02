Poonam Pandey dies at 32 of cervical cancer

Indian actress Poonam Pandey passed away today (February 02) at the age of 32.

Post on the official Instagram profile of Poonam Pandey cited cervical cancer as the cause of her death.

The statement read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

Pandey’s manager confirmed her death to the media.

“She died at her home in Uttar Pradesh,” her manager Nikita said.

In a statement, she added, “Poonam Pandey, the beloved actress and social media personality, has tragically passed away this morning due to Cervical Cancer, leaving the entertainment industry in shock and mourning.Her unwavering spirit amidst her health struggles was truly remarkable”.

She also wrote that there was a need for ‘increased awareness and proactive measures against preventable diseases like Cervical Cancer’.

People were left shocked, while many paid condolences, others were skeptical and pointed out that she was seen at events only days ago and also shared updates on social media.

“But she was seen in Mumbai only 3 days ago,” one fan wrote.

Kangana Ranaut also commented on Poonam Pandey’s death news and wrote, “This is sad, losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe.”

Poonam Pandey was a popular yet controversial model. She got popular after she promised that she would strip if India won the 2011 Cricket World Cup final.

She found a dedicated social media following over the years with her controversial statements and bold videos.

Her short-lived marriage with Sam Bombay ended in domestic abuse charges. She was last seen in Kangana Ranaut-hosted OTT reality show Lock Up.