Sri Lankan Rupee appreciated against U.S. Dollar on February 02, 2024
Posted by Editor on February 2, 2024 - 11:50 am
The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) has appreciated against the US dollar (USD) today (February 02), according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
According to the latest foreign currency exchange rates issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the buying rate of the US dollar is at Rs.307.17 while the selling rate is at Rs.316.99 today.
