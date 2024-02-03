STF seizes drugs worth Rs. 100 million in Wattala

Posted by Editor on February 3, 2024 - 8:30 am

A 39-year-old man was arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) in the Wattala area and seized 192,000 narcotic pills worth over Rs. 100 million.

According to an intelligence report provided by the Intelligence Division of the STF, a group of STF officers raided a house in the Wattala area last night (February 02).

During the operation, the STF arrested a suspect in possession of 192,000 150 mg capsules of Pregabalin (PREGAB) without a valid licence.

Police said that both the suspect and the haul of drugs were handed over to Enderamulla Police Station.