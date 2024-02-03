Keheliya Rambukwella produced before court
February 3, 2024
Sri Lanka’s Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who was arrested yesterday (February 02) by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been brought to Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court this morning (February 03).
On Friday (February 02), the CID had recorded a statement from the former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella for more than 10 hours, regarding the import of substandard Immunoglobulin injections.
