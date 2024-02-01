Overseas Travel ban imposed on Keheliya Rambukwella, ordered to appear before CID

Maligakanda Magistrate has ordered former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday, February 02, 2024.

This order was issued following his failure to record a statement with the CID on Wednesday (January 31).

Further, on the orders of the magistrate, Keheliya Rambukwella’s overseas travel was also temporarily banned.

It is reported that Keheliya Rambukwella was absent on January 31 due to his involvement in an ongoing case hearing at the Colombo High Court regarding and his attendance at a committee meeting convened at the Presidential Secretariat.

In response to the CID’s summons, Rambukwella has formally requested, in writing, for the CID to designate an alternative date for him to provide his statement.

Against this backdrop, a group of civil society activists were arrested while engaging in a ‘Satyagraha’ campaign in front of the CID premises on Wednesday demanding the immediate arrest of Rambukwella in connection with his alleged complicity in the procurement of substandard medicines.

Ten activists who were taken into police custody during the ‘Satyagraha’ campaign were granted bail today on the orders of the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.