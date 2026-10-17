12 injured as bus overturns in Puttalam

October 17, 2026 - 9:18 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Twelve people were injured when a luxury bus travelling from Colombo to Anuradhapura overturned near the Mee Oya Bridge in Puttalam on the night of October 16, 2026.

The bus veered off the Puttalam–Anuradhapura road and overturned due to adverse weather within the Puttalam Police area.

Seven women, a girl and four men sustained minor injuries and were admitted to Puttalam Hospital. The driver and conductor were among those injured.

Puttalam Police are conducting further investigations.