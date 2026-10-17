Wildlife Department to seek court order for Kavantissa’s post-mortem

October 17, 2026 - 8:00 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Department of Wildlife Conservation says it will seek a court order this morning (October 17, 2026) for a post-mortem examination of the wild elephant Kavantissa, who died yesterday evening.

A team of experts, including officials from the University of Peradeniya, will examine the tusker’s body to establish the cause of death, the Department said.

Kavantissa, known as one of Sri Lanka’s largest and tallest wild elephants, roamed the Galgamuwa area. His health had been a concern for some time.

Veterinary treatment began on September 24, 2026, for an injury to his front right leg, believed to have been caused by a gunshot. Specialist veterinary teams from the Department of Wildlife Conservation treated him around the clock in an effort to save his life.

According to reports, the wound had shown signs of healing, but Kavantissa stopped eating, became dehydrated and returned to a critical condition.

The tusker was found collapsed in a paddy field within the Siyambalangamuwa wildlife area yesterday morning (October 16). He had reportedly travelled about two kilometres from the location where he received treatment on October 15 before collapsing.

According to reports citing a wildlife official, he died at 6:18 PM on October 16, 2026.

A discussion about the tusker’s final arrangements was also held last night.