Sri Lanka seeks EU investment to boost businesses and exports

October 16, 2026 - 7:15 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka is seeking greater European Union investment and technical support to strengthen small businesses, startups, export industries and renewable energy projects under the EU’s Global Gateway strategy.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe said in a Facebook post today (October 16, 2026) that these opportunities were discussed during a meeting with Pēteris Ustubs, Director for Asia and the Pacific at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA).

The meeting, held on October 15, focused on expanding investment and development opportunities available to Sri Lanka through the EU initiative.

According to the Deputy Minister, one of the main priorities was helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) meet international trade standards and become more competitive in global markets.

The discussion also focused on securing investment and technical support for new entrepreneurs through startup incubators, while developing export-oriented industries by introducing Sri Lankan products to international markets.

Another key area was attracting foreign investment by making use of Sri Lanka’s strategic location and skilled workforce.

The two sides also discussed strengthening regional energy connectivity and encouraging investment in renewable energy projects.

Abeysinghe said the main goal was to strengthen local entrepreneurs, promote Sri Lankan products internationally and create new economic opportunities for the country through investment.