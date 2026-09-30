57 Armed Forces officers receive Vishishta Seva Vibhushana medals

Posted by Onlanka News on September 30, 2026 - 7:49 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake presented “Vishishta Seva Vibhushana” medals to 57 serving and retired senior Armed Forces officers at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (September 30).

The medals were awarded to officers of the Sri Lanka Army, Navy and Air Force in recognition of their distinguished service to the country.

The “Vishishta Seva Vibhushana” is awarded to eligible officers of the regular forces who have completed at least 25 years of continuous service and maintained a commendable service record. The award is conferred under regulations established by the President.

Addressing the ceremony, President Dissanayake said the recipients had made an exceptional contribution to the country and its people, including during periods of armed conflict and natural disasters.

He said the officers had carried out their duties regardless of the time, weather conditions or risks to their lives, while remaining responsible and accountable for their work.

The President said Sri Lanka needs a strong public service based on responsibility, professionalism, discipline and accountability, adding that the medal recipients had set an example in these areas.

He also recognised the support provided by the families of Armed Forces personnel during their years of service.

The President said the honour should not be viewed only as personal recognition, but also as a responsibility for recipients to continue setting an example within their institutions and society.

Following the medal presentation, the President joined the recipients for a group photograph.

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retired), Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retired), the Commanders of the three Armed Forces and other senior officials attended the ceremony.