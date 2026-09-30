Namal Rajapaksa granted bail in Airbus money laundering case

Posted by Onlanka News on September 30, 2026 - 2:53 pm

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (September 30) granted bail to MP Namal Rajapaksa in the money-laundering investigation linked to the SriLankan Airlines Airbus transaction.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena ordered Rajapaksa to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 500,000 and two sureties of Rs. 100 million each.

The Magistrate also ordered the two sureties to submit certificates issued by their respective Grama Niladharis.

A travel ban was imposed on Rajapaksa, and the court warned that his bail would be cancelled if he attempted to influence or intimidate any witnesses.

The bail order relates to the investigation being conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act over alleged financial irregularities connected to the purchase of Airbus aircraft for SriLankan Airlines.

The case will be taken up again on October 14, 2026.