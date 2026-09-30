Court of Appeal dismisses Dilith Jayaweera’s writ petition over contempt finding

Posted by Onlanka News on September 30, 2026 - 12:11 pm

The Court of Appeal today (September 30) dismissed without a hearing a writ petition filed by MP Dilith Jayaweera seeking to quash a finding made against him by the Colombo Fort Magistrate over an allegation of contempt of court, ruling that the petition did not disclose a prima facie case.

Jayaweera, who is the leader of the Sarvajana Balaya Party, had sought an order invalidating the Magistrate’s finding.

Delivering the order, President of the Court of Appeal Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya said the finding referred to the Court of Appeal by the Magistrate was not a final determination.

He said the Court of Appeal would examine the matters relating to the Magistrate’s finding, and summons would be issued on the respondent party only if the Court found that a prima facie case existed.

Justice Abeysuriya further stated that, under the provisions of the Contempt of Court Act No. 8 of 2024, the Magistrate has the authority to refer such a finding to the Court of Appeal.

The three-judge bench therefore ruled that Jayaweera’s petition should be dismissed as it did not disclose a prima facie case.

The decision was delivered by a bench comprising President of the Court of Appeal Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya and Justices Chamath Morais and Adithya Patabendige.