Sri Lanka’s 2027 Budget speech set for November 12, final vote on December 14

Posted by Onlanka News on September 30, 2026 - 11:18 am

Sri Lanka’s 2027 Budget Speech will be delivered in Parliament on November 12, 2026 with the Budget debate continuing until the final Third Reading vote on December 14, Parliament announced.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business has approved the timetable for the 2027 Appropriation Bill, Secretary General of Parliament Kushani Rohanadeera said.

The Appropriation Bill is scheduled to be presented to Parliament for its First Reading on October 7, 2026.

The Second Reading of the Bill, commonly known as the Budget Speech, will be delivered by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as the Minister in charge of Finance on November 12, 2026.

The Second Reading debate will then be held for seven days from November 13 to November 20, with the vote on the Second Reading scheduled for 6:00 PM on November 20.

The Committee Stage debate will follow for 19 days from November 21 to December 14. The vote on the Third Reading of the Budget is scheduled for 6:00 PM on December 14.

The timetable was approved at a meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business held on September 25 under the chairmanship of Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

During the Budget period, debates will be held every day, including Saturdays, except on Sundays and public holidays. Parliament will meet at 9:30 AM on each sitting day.

From 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM, time will be allocated for parliamentary business under Standing Order 22(1) to (6). Five Questions for Oral Answers will be taken up from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM, followed by one question under Standing Order 27(2) from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM.

The Budget debate will be held from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

On all days except November 20 and December 14, when Budget votes are scheduled, Motions at the Adjournment Time will be debated from 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM. The time for these debates will be divided equally between the Government and the Opposition.

During the Second Reading debate, 60% of the debate time will be allocated to the Government and 40% to the Opposition.

During the Committee Stage debate, the allocation will be reversed, with 40% of the time given to the Government and 60% to the Opposition.

If a division is called for on an Expenditure Head relating to a ministry during the Committee Stage, the relevant vote will be held at 6:00 PM at the end of proceedings on that day.