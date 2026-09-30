33-year-old arrested with nearly 4 kg of Ice drugs smuggled into Sri Lanka

Posted by Onlanka News on September 30, 2026 - 8:25 am

A 33-year-old man has been arrested with 3 kilograms and 994 grams of “Ice” drugs allegedly brought into Sri Lanka from Doha.

The arrest was made yesterday (September 29) during a raid conducted based on information received by officers of the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau.

Police said the suspect is a resident of Ratmalana.

The seized drugs were taken into custody by officers, while the Police Narcotics Bureau is conducting further investigations into the incident.